Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.63

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$63.63 and traded as low as C$60.53. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.53, with a volume of 363 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

