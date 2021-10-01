Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.46

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $6.60. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 62,010 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.