TigerCash Market Capitalization Reaches $585,444.99 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. TigerCash has a total market cap of $585,444.99 and approximately $4.17 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.81 or 0.00684998 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

