Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 8,724 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

