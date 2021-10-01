Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

