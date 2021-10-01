Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 2,868 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of COO opened at $413.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,787 shares of company stock worth $35,897,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

