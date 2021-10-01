Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.09 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $376.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.83. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

