DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Critical Comparison

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Boomer alerts:

0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boomer and DSV Panalpina A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S 5.65% 18.61% 8.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boomer and DSV Panalpina A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00 DSV Panalpina A/S 0 3 9 0 2.75

DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus price target of $122.55, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Given DSV Panalpina A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DSV Panalpina A/S is more favorable than Boomer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boomer and DSV Panalpina A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 0.69 -$15.56 million N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.24 $651.10 million $2.03 58.98

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Boomer on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment. The Boomer Botanic division engages in the research, development, acquisition, licensing and sales of specialized natural products which have FDA compliant ingredients and are impactful on the endocannabinoid system. The Personal Protection Equipment division comprises of selling face masks and other personal protection equipment like coverings gloves, and gowns and hand sanitizers. It sells health and wellness products and services geared toward alleviating pain, anxiety and improving general wellness through its proprietary lines of CB5 products. Boomer Naturals PPE established in 2020, offers consumers and businesses quality and reliable PPE. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online, Boomer Naturals retail store as well as CVS, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. The company was founde

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Boomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.