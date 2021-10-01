Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the August 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGMD opened at $0.00 on Friday. Sugarmade has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

