FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

