SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.46.

TSE SNC opened at C$35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

