Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20).

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

ProPetro stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

