Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.70. The company has a market capitalization of $402.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.