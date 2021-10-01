DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

