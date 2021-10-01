Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in NIO by 807.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.02.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

