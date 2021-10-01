Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Quest Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75,509 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.9% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

