Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $137.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.