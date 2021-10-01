The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.73 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $651.30 million and $139.02 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059379 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.23 or 0.00811803 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

