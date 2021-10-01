stETH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00102050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00134937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,349.29 or 1.00039777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.21 or 0.06771977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.06 or 0.00737503 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

