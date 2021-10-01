Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE EPAC opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

