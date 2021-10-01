CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 5,011 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,012 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $40,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.43 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

