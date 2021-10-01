CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

