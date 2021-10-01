Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,494 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Welltower worth $33,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.