The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Quanta Services worth $34,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

