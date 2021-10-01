The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,888 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of The Travelers Companies worth $36,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $152.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.26 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

