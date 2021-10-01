The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 43,676 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.41% of UGI worth $39,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

