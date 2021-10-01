The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 596.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $37,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VGK stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

