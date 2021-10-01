Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.74.

SHW stock opened at $279.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.03. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.