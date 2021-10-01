Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 633,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

