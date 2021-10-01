Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.67.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
