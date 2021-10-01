Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.67.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

