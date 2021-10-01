The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 15,824 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

