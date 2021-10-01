The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.28 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Imperial Oil worth $42,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

IMO stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

