Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $937.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $206.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

