Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 57,258 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 403.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 308,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter.

KAR stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

