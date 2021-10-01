Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,877 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

XRAY stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

