American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of American States Water worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

