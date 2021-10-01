Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 297.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $15,493,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tilray by 379.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tilray by 221.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $11.29 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.