Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $840,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.06 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.