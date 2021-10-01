Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

