Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $185.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.43.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $159.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.98 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a 52-week low of $128.01 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.90 and a 200 day moving average of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

