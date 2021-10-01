Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.56% from the company’s current price.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,665.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,804.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,523.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,718 shares of company stock worth $406,270,610. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

