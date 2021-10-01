Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.58. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 135,983 shares of company stock worth $2,445,777. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

