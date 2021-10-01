iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

IRTC stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.43.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

