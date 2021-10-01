JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1.88. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

