Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 224,388 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224,388 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $109,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $11.43 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

