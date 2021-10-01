Jennison Associates LLC Sells 144,200 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Silk Road Medical worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,399. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

