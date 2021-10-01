Jennison Associates LLC Sells 264,382 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 63.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,382 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTS opened at $77.98 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

