Jennison Associates LLC Takes $9.62 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 258,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Aramark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Aramark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

ARMK opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

