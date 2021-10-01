Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after buying an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Zoetis by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,318 shares of company stock worth $9,977,708 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $194.14 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

