Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:VTC)

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 578.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

